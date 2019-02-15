Anthony Grigsby: Suspect in Feb. 6 police chase now in custody, accused in host of crimes

After a post to social media and several helpful tips to our Tip Line, early this morning the 7th Division Criminal Investigations Unit Detectives along with Kentucky State Police Units were working a joint task force to locate a violent offender, Anthony Grigsby. Mr. Grigsby was involved in a series of violent events that included a carjacking and a home invasion where he utilized a shotgun on a female victim and led law enforcement on a multi-county pursuit that included Meade, Breckinridge and Jefferson Counties. Detectives were able to track Mr. Grigsby and identify several of his known associates and hangouts. Both the 7th and 2nd Divisions coordinated their efforts which led to the arrest of Mr. Grigsby after he had fled from officers but was located by the coordinating K-9 units. Mr. Grigsby himself was in a stolen car and was also in possession of a handgun, meth and heroin.