Anthony Grigsby: Suspect in Feb. 6 police chase now in custody, accused in host of crimes

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man accused of leading police on a multi-county chase last week is now in custody and facing numerous charges.
Anthony Grigsby, 24, allegedly led officers on the chase through Breckinridge, Meade and Jefferson counties on Feb. 6.
He was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections early Friday morning. LMPD released a statement detailing how investigators tracked Grigsby down:
After a post to social media and several helpful tips to our Tip Line, early this morning the 7th Division Criminal Investigations Unit Detectives along with Kentucky State Police Units were working a joint task force to locate a violent offender, Anthony Grigsby. Mr. Grigsby was involved in a series of violent events that included a carjacking and a home invasion where he utilized a shotgun on a female victim and led law enforcement on a multi-county pursuit that included Meade, Breckinridge and Jefferson Counties. Detectives were able to track Mr. Grigsby and identify several of his known associates and hangouts. Both the 7th and 2nd Divisions coordinated their efforts which led to the arrest of Mr. Grigsby after he had fled from officers but was located by the coordinating K-9 units. Mr. Grigsby himself was in a stolen car and was also in possession of a handgun, meth and heroin.
Grigsby faces several charges connected to the chase, and also faces other counts, including drugs and weapons charges.
He’s got court appearances scheduled for both Saturday and Monday. His full list of charges is shown below:
