Behind the Forecast: Outwitting the weather when baking

So in layman’s terms, relative humidity describes the amount of water vapor in the air compared to the total amount of vapor that the air can hold at a particular temperature. Warmer air can hold more moisture than colder air. That means, even with the exact same amount of water vapor in the atmosphere, there will be a higher relative humidity if the air is cooler than if it was warmer. When meteorologists mention humidity on air, typically we’re describing the relative humidity.