Billy Reed: Vols look to change legacy of Final Four misses

LOUISVILLE (WAVE) — One of college basketball’s enduring mysteries is why the University of Tennessee has never made it to the NCAA Tournament’s Final Four. Because the usual reasons — poor facilities, bad coaches, lack of talent — simply don’t apply to the Big Orange.
Historically, their arenas are in Kentucky’s class in both size and convenience. Their list of coaches include such successful names as Ray Mears, Don DeVoe and Bruce Pearl. And an all-time Volunteers team might include players such as A.W. Davis, Bernard King, Ernie Grunfeld and Alan Houston.
So what is it then? Why hasn’t the men’s team ever approached the excellence of the late Pat Summit’s women’s program? Why have Georgia and Mississippi State made it to the Final Four, but not Tennessee?
On Saturday, the Vols will make their first ever trip to Lexington ranked as the No.1 team in the nation. The atmosphere in Rupp Arena should be magic. Coming off an upset loss at home to LSU, Coach John Calipari’s Wildcats perfectly understand the opportunity for redemption.
It will be UK’s typical collection of young one-and-done stars against one of the few teams in America that doesn’t start even one freshman. It will be eight-time NCAA champion against a Vols’ team that has the best chance ever to at least make the Final Four.
What’s different about these Vols?
Begin with the coach, Rick Barnes, who has such an affinity for orange that he doesn’t have to change wardrobes when he changes jobs. He came to UT from Texas, where he coached Kevin Durant and went to the 2003 Final Four during a 17-year run in which he had a 402-180 record. One of his other previous jobs was Clemson, which also has an affinity for orange.
Barnes isn’t nearly as flamboyant as Mears, who mixed a ball-control offense with a pre-game Globetrotters routine to attract attention to his program in the 1960s and ‘70s. Mears recruited New Yorkers Grunfeld and King to Knoxville, and the subsequent “Bernie & Ernie Show” made UT one of the hottest draws in college hoops from 1975-’78.
He’s also a Mr. Clean who’s unlikely to get involved in the sort of recruiting scandals that cost Pearl his job in 2011. Pearl utilized players such as Chris Lofton, Scotty Hopson and Tyler Smith to earn six NCAA bids during his seven-year tenure. He’s now coaching at Auburn.
Now in his fourth year on the UT bench, Barnes has posted records of 15-19, 16-16, and 26-9. But this season’s team might be the one Vol fans have been awaiting for decades. It has size, strength, experience, and depth. It also has Grant Williams, the 6-foot-7 junior forward who is the reigning SEC Player of the Year.
His mirror image is the wonderfully named Admiral Schofield, a 6-6 senior who’s as adept at shooting threes as he is banging inside. These two are one of the most physical tandems in the game, but they also know how to pass and make plays.
How did Admiral get his name?
His father, Anthony, served 24 years in the Navy. When he was stationed in London, ads for Admiral Insurance played frequently on the radio.
The rest of the starting lineup has consisted of junior point guard Jordan Bone, senior center Kyle Alexander, and wing man Yves Pons, a defensive stopper. Pons replaced Jordan Bowden in the starting lineup, and Bowden has responded by becoming one of the best sixth men in the game.
“None of these guys are really five-stars – a lot of them aren’t five-stars,” said Memphis Coach Penny Hardaway, who is trying to challenge the Kentucky-Duke domination of top recruits. “They are just guys who have chips on their shoulders and are playing really hard.”
Consider Williams, for example. Coming out of high school, he was ranked No. 191 by one of the recruiting services. He reported to Tennessee out of shape and with an indifferent attitude. But Barnes saw something in him that everyone else missed. For one thing, he had a 6-feet-11 ¾ wing span. For another he had an explosive move to the hoop coming down the baseline.
“He came in here,” said Barnes told 24/7 Sports, “and if you ever look at his before-and-after pictures, his body, you’d see how hard he worked. And he deserves all the credit for it.”
Amazingly, his basketball talent might not be as impressive as his intellect. He picked Tennessee over Harvard, Princeton and Yale. He can play at least four musical instruments and is proficient in Spanish. While in elementary school, he defeated the nation’s No. 1 chess players in his age group. In his high school class’s rendition of the play “Anything Goes,” he tap-danced and sang a solo.
Maybe the difference in this UT team and its predecessors is the bond that exists between Barnes and his players. Schofield, for example, passed up the NBA draft to play his senior year.
“One of the reasons I came back this year,” Schofield told ESPN’s Sean Farnham, “is I told Coach I wanted to be one of the favorite players he ever coached. That’s one of my biggest goals, and also being a great leader for this team.”
Great stuff, right? Still, we must remember that Tennessee is the place where Louisville native Houston, who led Ballard High to the 1988 state championship, became the SEC’s all-time No. 2 scorer (behind Pete Maravich).
The Vols grabbed the nation’s attention in December, upsetting a Gonzaga team that had rise to No. 1 by shocking Duke and “The Zion King,” wondrous 6-7 freshman Zion Williamson. Their only loss so far has been to Kansas on the road in overtime.
Whatever happens Saturday in Rupp, the teams will play again in Knoxville. The two games should reveal much about both teams’ chances of making a deep run in the NCAA tournament.
For UK, the games will be business as usual. But for Tennessee, they will be a reality check. When you have never been to a Final Four, uncertainty still lurks in the deep recesses of the mind, no matter how good a team might look.
So two losses to UK will send the doubts bubbling to the surface. A split will stamp Tennessee as legitimate. And a sweep by the Vols will definitely prove that Duke can’t take the 2019 championship for granted.
Although Williams is a junior athletically, he will graduate on May 15, receiving a bachelor’s degree in supply chain management. He then could begin pursuit of his master’s at Tennessee or transfer to another program and be eligible immediately. Most likely, he will enter the NBA draft.
For the moment, though, Williams is concentrating only on making history at Tennessee. And he won’t be content with just getting to the Final Four. Williams is pointing for the national title, and who’s going to argue with a guy who once tap-danced and sang in “Anything Goes,” which has turned out to be the perfect slogan for his current basketball team.
Billy Reed is a longtime sportswriter from Louisville who contributes regular columns to WAVE3.com.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.