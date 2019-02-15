Card skimming devices discovered on multiple Frankfort-area gas pumps

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Paying at the pump is costing some Kentucky drivers more than they expected.
Police said skimming devices have been discovered on multiple gas pumps in the Frankfort area. Those devices record your card information when you pay at the pump, giving scammers access to your account.
Though most gas stations have surveillance cameras, scammers are still able to install the devices without being detected.
“It takes just a matter of seconds," Sheriff Chris Quire with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said. "You pull up to a gas station and there’s 10 or 12 pumps, there’s one or two employees working and are busy, the person putting a skimmer in may go in to distract you. They can have this installed in 15-20 seconds.”
Drivers have been urged to be on the lookout for devices and officials suggest using cash or a debit card as a credit card. It’s also recommended to choose a pump close to the front door and check out the pump for potential tampering.
