Carl Nett to be heard in court Friday about his ‘Trump’ nickname
Carl "Trump" Nett, a former CIA officer and member of the Secret Service who’s now running for Kentucky Secretary of State, claims his nickname was intentionally removed from his candidate filings.
By John P. Wise | February 15, 2019 at 9:22 AM EST - Updated February 15 at 9:22 AM
(WAVE) - A Republican candidate for Kentucky Secretary of State will have the chance to make his case why his self-given nickname should be allowed on the May ballot.

Carl Nett, who claims the people in his hometown refer to him as Carl “Trump” Nett because of his support for the president, will be heard Friday morning in Franklin Circuit Court.

Nett said the Secretary of State’s officer originally told him he was allowed to keep his nickname on the ballot.

A fellow Republican running against him in the May primary objected, and it was removed just before the filing deadline.

