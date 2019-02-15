Child cancer patients feel the love on Valentine’s Day

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Patients at Norton Children’s Cancer Institute were feeling the love on Valentine’s Day.
Every child at Norton received a Valentine and a toy teddy bear. The kids also had a Valentine’s Day party.
Nurses at the hospital said the celebrations are about letting the kids have some fun and allowing them to forget that they’re spending the holiday in the hospital.
“We like to see the smiles on their faces," nurse Frances Price said. "Sometimes they are here for weeks or months at a time and we don’t see a lot of smiles. So any time that we can bring that and show that we love them and care about them too it works for us in reverse as well.”
The Valentine’s Party included crafts and games for the kids.
