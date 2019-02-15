‘Damn, Daniel’ video turns 3 years old today

(WAVE) - Damn, y’all, one of the best Vines of all time is celebrating a birthday today.
The unforgettable “Damn, Daniel” compilation was released on this date in 2016. That’s 1,764 in internet years.
KnowYourMeme.com has the breakdown for the uninitiated ...
“Damn Daniel” is a catchphrase that stems from a Twitter video montage featuring a voiceover of a teenager complimenting his friend Daniel on his fashionable attire on a number of different occasions. Due to the narrator’s particular obsession with Daniel’s sneaker shoes, the video has drawn comparisons to the 2015 viral video sensation “What Are Those?!”
Check the video below. The story continues below the tweet:
Josh Holz (@josholzz on Twitter) was the teen shooting cellphone video of his California schoolmate, Daniel Lara. The unusual compilation was so popular that the pair earned an invitation to appear on “The Ellen Show,” which you can watch below:
According to Holz’s Instagram account, he’s working in design and fashion in Los Angeles, and appears to still be bros with Lara.
