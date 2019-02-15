1 dead in Boone County crash

BOONE COUNTY, KY. (FOX19 NOW) - One person is dead in a crash at Aero Parkway and Burlington Pike Friday morning, according to Boone County dispatchers.
The Boone County Coroner’s Office arrived on scene shortly after 3:30 a.m.
The crash involved a vehicle and a semi tractor-trailer, dispatchers said.
Aero Parkway was closed for more than an hour.
It reopened by 4:30 a.m.
The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story as information develops.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.