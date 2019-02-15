1 dead in Boone County crash

By Jennifer Edwards Baker | February 15, 2019 at 3:53 AM EST - Updated February 15 at 5:39 AM

BOONE COUNTY, KY. (FOX19 NOW) - One person is dead in a crash at Aero Parkway and Burlington Pike Friday morning, according to Boone County dispatchers.

The Boone County Coroner’s Office arrived on scene shortly after 3:30 a.m.

The crash involved a vehicle and a semi tractor-trailer, dispatchers said.

Aero Parkway was closed for more than an hour.

It reopened by 4:30 a.m.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

