Former UofL football player sues rape accuser and university

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Former University of Louisville Football player accused of terroristic threatening is now filing suit against a woman who accused him of rape in a separate case. He’s also suing the University.
Kemari Averett wants a jury trial and $15,000,000 for a damaged reputation and future earnings.
In October, a female student reported Averett raped her months earlier in August, after she went to his apartment to sleep over. He claims she’s lying and that he was kicked off the team and off campus without due process.
"We filed the complaint against the University of Louisville, " Averett’s attorney Aubrey Williams told WAVE 3 News Friday.
Williams said they’re suing UofL Student Conduct Officer Shirley Ann Hardy and several University leaders because of what happened during a November 12 hearing.
“He has been expelled from school, his career has been damaged and it’s all based upon a lie quite frankly,” Williams said.
The suit claims the panel believed Averett’s accuser without giving him a fair shake.
“The hearing panel had already made up its mind," Williams added.
Williams also said the panel didn’t allow Averett to present his statement, where he claimed he had been seeing the accuser on and off, when she decided to get revenge.
Williams explained what Averett told him about an argument with the girl in which he asked if he got another girl pregnant.
“I’m not sure it’s mine,” Williams said Averett told her. "At that point she began to act weird.”
Averett hasn’t been charged in that case, it’s still under investigation.
Averett also faces a criminal case where he’s accused of holding a gun to his girlfriend’s head and threatening her. After it was determined it was a BB gun, the charges were amended from a felony to second degree terroristic threatening, a misdemeanor. Williams said that case goes to trial February 27.
