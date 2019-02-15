Fund for the Arts announces Imagine Greater Louisville 2020 grant recipients

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Fifteen schools, artists and groups are the recipients of Imagine Greater Louisville 2020 grants.
The announcements were made Thursday at Western Middle School for the Arts.
In total, the groups and artists received nearly $50,000 in funding.
“There’s tremendous vitality through the arts grants coming out here, all throughout the city, so you can see the type of energy it brings and connects the whole community," Mayor Greg Fischer said.
“These grants bring impact and enhance lives in every single one of Louisville Metro Districts,” said Metro Council President David James. “Working with the arts and culture community allows us to address key community issues such as education and inequity in a smart, resourceful way.”
Each project that receives funding addresses at least one of Imagine’s described strategies and actions, and methods to track success.
During the event, Fund for the Arts and Mayor Fischer showcased highlights from 24 first-year Imagine Greater Louisville projects. The wide variety of art forms, which delivered impact to every Metro Council district, served an estimated 32,730 people in 40 zip codes in over 100 locations.
Examples of the first-year projects included a sensory-friendly production of Hamlet at Western Middle School for the Arts, a new public concert series through the Louisville Federation of Musicians and an artist refugee program via the Kentucky Refugee Ministries.
When asked about funding for the arts in light of recent budget cut proposals, Fischer explained the severity of the situation.
“Going forward we either need to cut out $65 million in expenses, or raise new tax revenue to make up for that,” Fischer said. “Programs like this obviously are under threat. It’s all kind of programs. From public safety to the arts to sidewalks, and that’s the discussion people need to have in the community right now.”
The 2019 grantees include:
- Aaron Rosenblum – Kentuckiana Sounds
- Bridge Kids International – 7 Generations
- Center for Neighborhoods – The Parkland Community Vision
- Cochran Elementary School – KMAC Museum Field Trip
- Kentucky Center for the Arts Foundation – The Little Africa Project
- Kentucky Shakespeare, Inc. – Kentucky Shakespeare Festival Workshops
- Looking for Lilith Theatre Company – Just Like Us / Justo Como Nosotros
- The Little Loomhouse – Fiber Arts Program
- Louisville Story Program – Equine Workers Literary Arts Collaboration
- Portland Museum – Portland Wharf Narratives Exhibition
- Rhythm Science Sound – Mixing Matters
- Slaughter Elementary – Revolution Residency
- Saint Joseph Children’s Home – Arts Workshops
- West Louisville Women’s Collaborative, Inc. – Community Jam Sessions
- Yani Vozos – Music Together
Imagine Greater Louisville was established in 2017 to help propel greater Louisville’s community vision for the arts.
