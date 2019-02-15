Greater Louisville, Inc. weighs in on city’s proposed insurance premium tax increase

“GLI is concerned about the proposal to raise new local revenues through a substantial increase to the insurance premium tax. Such a proposal would increase insurance costs for policyholders and could hurt the city’s ability to recruit and retain businesses and talented professionals. GLI recognizes the burden on the city budget imposed by the public pension system, and we have met with city officials to discuss other potential solutions that provide resources to meet these obligations, while also ensuring that any new revenues raised in this upcoming budget cycle are dedicated to pensions. We are talking to businesses about the impact of this proposal and intend to work closely with the Mayor and Metro Council to address the budget shortfall in a way that minimizes harm to Louisville’s economy and ensures that our city remains competitive.”