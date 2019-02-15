Man shot by Shively Police out of hospital, in jail

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man shot by Shively Police was released from the hospital and immediately taken to jail.
Terry Sams, 27, was released from the hospital Wednesday.
Thursday, he was arraigned on several charges including wanton endangerment of a police officer, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, fleeing police, criminal trespassing and drug paraphernalia possession.
Sams was shot multiple times on Grandview Drive last Thursday.
A police report states he was walking around barefoot and touching himself.
When officers responded, Sams took off, leading officers on a foot chase around the neighborhood.
Police said he was shot when he pointed a loaded gun at an officer.
The interaction was captured on police body camera.
Sams is being held in the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on a $500,000 cash bond. He’s due back in court Feb. 25.
