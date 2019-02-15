New Albany drug bust leads to heroin, stolen guns

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A drug bust in New Albany lead police to an ounce of heroin and stolen guns.
Indiana State Police Troopers searched a home on Linden Street Thursday.
Officers from the Sellersburg Post All Crime Policing squad, the New Albany Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms served the warrant at approximately 10 a.m.
During the search, roughly an ounce of heroin was discovered, as well as multiple weapons, one of which was found to be stolen out of Louisville.
Three people were arrested as a result of the search.
Diondre White of New Albany and Jimmy Morgan of Cincinnati are accused of dealing drugs. White is also accused of possession of a stolen firearm.
Barbara Grainger of New Albany is charged with possession.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.