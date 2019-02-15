New snow leopard on the way to Louisville Zoo

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo is getting a new snow leopard.
UPS announced this week it’s moving 1-year-old Meru from the Los Angeles Zoo to Louisville early Saturday. Meru will be part of an enhanced snow leopard exhibit, Snow Leopard Pass, set to open in March. The exhibit will resemble a small Himalayan village in Nepal, according to the Louisville Zoo.
Meru will join Kimti and NeeCee as the zoo’s resident snow leopards.
As for his travel accommodations, UPS said Meru will ride in a crate specifically designed for transporting exotic felines.
Find out more about the Louisville Zoo by clicking here.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.