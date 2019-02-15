Pass the Cash: Veteran gets help to make a house a home

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It was Arthur Ashe who said start where you are, use what you have and do what you can.
That is exactly what WAVE 3 News tries to do when we pass the cash.
This week, a nomination came from Cathy in Okolona to help a Vietnam War veteran who feels like he’s been fighting alone for a long time.
Bob spent the last several years caring for his mother in her home, Cathy said.
“His mother’s house was falling around them,” Cathy said.
The home needed major repairs, and he did the best he could with the savings he had to keep them from becoming homeless.
When Bob’s mother passed away, she left him the house. But he doesn’t have the means to fix it.
WAVE 3 News started by passing Bob $300. Another $200 came from local poet Mary Michler Cooper.
“You have helped a lot of people in your life and now it’s time for us to help you,” Cathy told him as she passed him the cash.
Bob, who is always helping, finally got the help he would never ask for, but needs.
Plus -- one more surprise.
Along with WAVE 3 News was the Office of Housing and Community Development from Metro Louisville’s Home Repair Program. The program helps low income homeowners who cannot afford the necessary home repairs have a home sweet home.
“Best job I’ve ever had,” Randy Scott with the Home Repair Program said. “Being able to do this changes lives.”
They got to work surveying the house and seeing what needed to be done to make the home safe, warm and dry.
“I don’t know what to say," Bob said. “Thank you seems so inadequate.”
Bob had done everything he was able to do to make his house a home sweet home. Even prayer.
“It was just a week or so ago I said this prayer,” Bob explained. “Now I have a living room full of people that I don’t really even know that are reaching out to help me.”
WAVE 3 News will follow up with Bob when the program is done repairing his home.
