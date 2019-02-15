Permit-less carry bill moves through Kentucky Senate

“This vote is absolutely shameful,” Connie Coartney, volunteer leader with the Kentucky chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, said. “Today marks one year since the tragic Parkland high school mass shooting, making this vote even more of a disgrace. Instead of focusing on common-sense gun legislation that will keep us safe, our lawmakers voted to do away with a system that keeps dangerous, violent criminals from carrying hidden, loaded guns in our state. This reckless policy would put all our families at risk. We urge the House to do better than their Senate colleagues and vote down this dangerous piece of legislation.”