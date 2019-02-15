Police: Man used computer to arrange for sex with teen

LEITCHFIELD, KY (WAVE) - A Grayson County man has been arrested for going online and attempting to set up meeting with a minor for sex.
James Derek Heaverin, 30, of Leitchfield, is being held in the Grayson County Detention Center on three counts of sexual abuse, along with one count each of using an electronic communication system to procure minor for sex and unlawful transaction with a minor for an illegal sex act.
According to Letichfield police, the investigation originated Ohio County in the Hartford area.
In addition to trying to arrange the meeting, police said Heaverin also sent illicit photographs and videos to the juvenile.
Heaverin was taken into custody Feb. 12 by the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office after a search warrant was served at his home.
