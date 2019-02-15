Police: Reports of Jussie Smollett attack being hoax are unconfirmed

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says local media reports that the attack against “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett was a hoax are unconfirmed.
The reports surfaced as investigators were questioning two "persons of interest" who were captured on surveillance cameras in the area where Smollett says the attack occurred.
Guglielmi says police Superintendent Eddie Johnson has contacted at least one Chicago news outlet to say investigators have no evidence to support their reporting. Guglielmi adds that Johnson said the "supposed CPD sources are uniformed and inaccurate."
Smollett has said two masked men shouted racial and homophobic slurs at him before beating him and putting a rope around his neck when he was walking downtown early on Jan. 29.
Producers of the television drama “Empire” are disputing reports that Smollett’s character is being written off the show.
Twentieth Century Fox Television and Fox Entertainment released a statement Thursday night calling the reports “patently ridiculous.” The statement says Smollett “remains a core player on this very successful series and we continue to stand behind him.”
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.