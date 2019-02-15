The public has spoken: The female golden eagle at Bernheim Forest finally has a name

By Lauren Jones | February 15, 2019 at 11:32 AM EST - Updated February 15 at 11:32 AM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Drumroll please ...

Allow us to introduce you to Athena, a female golden eagle at Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest.

The public voted on her name, which represents the Greek goddess of wisdom, courage and inspiration.

The 12-pound eagle was captured this month, and officials placed a GPS transmitter on her.

Athena isn’t the only golden eagle Bernheim is tracking; they’ve also been monitoring her male counterpart, Harper, since 2015.

The public also voted on Harper’s name, named for the brand of bourbon Bernheim’s founder Isaac Wolfe Bernheim sold.

Trail cameras and GPS signals point to a possible relationship between the two eagles.

According to Bernheim, if they are indeed “lovebirds,” this would make them the first pair of golden eagles to be tracked together in the eastern United States.

Bernheim Forest is a winter destination for both Athena, Harper, and other eagles, and officials said they expect the eagles to travel north in early March to reach their summer nesting grounds in Canada.

