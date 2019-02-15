SnowTALK! Friday Edition

Small, yet potent, low pressure will zip by tonight. It will have dry air on its northern side that is going to bust some snow forecasts. On the flip side, there will be some pockets of moderate/heavy snow that can “overachieve” but those locations look too isolated to pinpoint. Best chance for that to happen looks to be near or south of the Parkways. This will be mostly a mid-late evening event with the radar lighting up soon, but most of this first round will struggle to reach the ground. Your reports will help us out tonight in a big way! This will be a narrow swath of snow so we will have to take it hour by hour and appreciate your patience! I think wet or slush roads will be the rule for treated roads with snow-covered roads more across central/southern KY. The video discusses this all in more detail.