Terry Zwicker reacts after son’s killer confesses to beating death

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The father of a teenage boy beaten to death in 2011 spoke publicly Friday about a letter just released by his killer.
RELATED STORIES
- Father remembers teen son murdered behind Liberty High School
- Josh Young arrested again
- Josh Young arrested in Highview area for disorderly conduct
- Josh Young back in jail
- Experts say it’s not uncommon that Josh Young is acting out
- Acquitted teen murder suspect Joshua Young reported missing
- Graphic testimony in Josh Young murder trial
- Josh Gouker pleads guilty to killing his stepson
Terry Zwicker’s son, Trey, was 15 years old when he was beaten to death with a baseball bat behind Liberty High School in 2011.
Trey Zwicker’s stepbrother, Josh Young, was tried in the case, but Young’s father, Joshua Gouker confessed to the crime and was sentenced to life in prison. Young was acquitted in 2013.
Now, six years later, Young has written a four-page letter confessing to the crime. Young said Gouker’s confession was a lie.
Young, who expressed no remorse in the letter, has been in and out of jail the last six years. He’s currently in the Grayson County Detention Center, charged with possession of a handgun by a felon, and apparently is hoping to land a book or movie deal.
On Friday, Terry Zwicker spoke at a news conference Friday, saying the past eight years have been heartwrenching.
“I knew the lies, the twists, the curves, everything inolved in this story,” he said. “The people that were fighting really hard to ensure justice was pursued, they didn’t know the players like I did ... Our family’s always (agreed on) the fact that (Young and Houker) were involved together.”
Zwicker also said he alternates between wanting to give up and then re-dedicating himself to finding justice.
“It’s numb until it’s not numb anymore, and then I move forward,” he said, describing the emotions he always comes back to. “Sadness, anger, rage ... There’s times when I say I want it to stop. But without the truth, I don’t want it to stop. I want to know the truth.”
Terry Zwicker’s wife, Terri Zwicker, also spoke Friday.
“I did not give birth to Trey, but Trey was mine,” she said. “Like Terry said, we will continue to be Trey’s voice.”
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.