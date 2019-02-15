Two Highlands restaurants close, other restaurant buildings still vacant

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two restaurants along Bardstown Road announced they would be closing their doors in February.
North End Café announced Thursday they would close their Highlands location on Sunday, February 24.
The restaurant has been in the Highlands for seven years.
The restaurant said the spot will be taken over by a 14-year employee, Chef Jonathan. He developed a new concept, but no further details were released about it.
North End Café's original location in Clifton will remain open.
Down the road, Yang Kee Noodle announced Thursday they closed their Highland location. The popular lunch spot sat at the corner of Bardstown Road and Baxter Avenue. Owner Dan Huckestein said it was a great location, but it didn’t fit into their growth plan.
The restaurant’s two other locations in St. Matthews and Middletown will remain open.
These two restaurants aren’t the only ones to close up shop along Bardstown Road within the last year.
Mellow Mushroom closed in January 2018, after opening in February 2015.
Buffalo Wild Wings closed their doors in November.
Holy Grale co-owner Lori Beck has watched these changes happen near her business and said the restaurant industry isn’t easy.
“This may be one of the hardest industries to be in -- the food and beverage industry,” Beck said. “And I think everyone, everybody, all restauranteurs in Louisville really have to work hard to make money doing it.”
Beck said while some new businesses that have popped up along Bardstown Road have been great, she had noticed a change in the neighborhood from when she and co-owner Tyler Trotter opened Holy Grale.
“I think it makes you yearn for what was here maybe 10 years ago. It’s changed a lot,” Beck said. “We’ve lost a lot of small, local, independently owned businesses. And we’ve seen a lot of bigger, corporate franchise businesses as well as vape shops, e-cigs stores, and things that don’t add a lot of quality to the neighborhood.”
Beck said she would like to see more green space in the neighborhood and parking spaces. She said the lack of public parking is hard on businesses along Bardstown Road.
