U.S. Army seeks input on opportunities, support for female soldiers

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The U.S. Army wants to provide better opportunities and support for women in uniform.
They took to Churchill Downs for a forum Friday to tackle the tough challenges women face.
On the panel were female soldiers, leading the discussion for change.
The Army said they’re a progressive organization, opening doors for women. That’s including the fact that all 150 jobs in the Army are now open for female soldiers.
“Women are now allowed to be in the combat arms, infantry men, armor, which is on tanks, special operations - and that’s kind of what we need to figure out is how can we provide a pathway to success for women in the combat arms in the Army,” Colonel Eric Lopez, commander of the 3rd Recruiting Brigade, said.
The discussion will provide information for a bigger Women’s Leadership Forum in March.
