Work continues as KY lawmakers miss initial pension recommendation deadline

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - A special legislative committee has been working in Frankfort to find a solution to Kentucky’s $43 billion pension shortfall.
The public pensions working group began meeting a month ago.
An initial deadline created by the working group for a proposal for to give legislators a pension fix recommendation was set for February 15. No recommendation was made Friday.
Legislative leaders in both chambers, and from both parties, said a lot of work is being done behind the scenes, as they try to find consensus.
Senate President Robert Stivers said a bill has been filed by Senator Chris McDaniel that would be the 'phase in and establishment of somewhat of a new system' for the retirement systems for state, KERS, and county, CERS, employees.
The Teacher Retirement System is something Stivers said is still being discussed, and will be over the weekend.
"The process, even though not visible out front, is very active behind the scenes," Stivers said.
Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey said, even when asked about the filing of McDaniel's bill, that he doesn't believe any major passable pension reform is ready just yet.
"I don't think a bill is ready at this point, but that's okay," McGarvey said. "We can continue working, if we need to, have a special session or address it next year."
Work behind the scenes is something that has House Speaker David Osborne hopeful heading into his chamber's last day to file bills, which is Tuesday.
"I'm still hopeful, that we've got a couple days left to file bills," Osborne said. "I'm still hopeful that there will be something presented from that."
February 15 was the last day for the Senate to file new bills.
If needed, the working group can decide to push back a decision as far as December.
