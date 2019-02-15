Yarmuth, McConnell, Paul react to Trump’s National Emergency declaration

WASHINGTON, DC (WAVE) - President Trump declared a national emergency on Friday to fulfill his pledge to construct a wall along the border of the United States and Mexico.
During the announcement, Trump called illegal immigration “an invasion of our country.”
Kentucky Congressman John Yarmuth, who is Chairman of the House Budget Committee, had stern words for Trump, calling the declaration an “unprecedented abuse of power.”
In a statement, Yarmuth said:
“President Trump’s declaration this morning is an unprecedented abuse of power meant solely to justify the lies he is telling to the American people about immigrants and families fleeing violence. Congress gave the President the authority to declare genuine national emergencies, not to misuse this power to create a slush fund for a floundering campaign promise. The House has not ceded, and we will not cede, our Constitutional power of the purse. We will act to protect it.”
Voicing his support of the President, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell released a statement Friday morning on the national emergency announcement:
“President Trump’s decision to announce emergency action is the predictable and understandable consequence of Democrats’ decision to put partisan obstruction ahead of the national interest. I urge my Democratic colleagues to quickly get serious, put partisanship aside, and work with the president and our homeland security experts to provide the funding needed to secure our borders as we begin the next round of appropriations.”
Thursday, U.S. Senator Rand Paul weighed in regarding the President’s intention to declare a national emergency on immigration:
“I’m disappointed with both the massive, bloated, secretive bill that just passed and with the president’s intention to declare an emergency to build a wall.
“I, too, want stronger border security, including a wall in some areas. But how we do things matters. Over 1,000 pages dropped in the middle of the night and extraconstitutional executive actions are wrong, no matter which party does them.”
