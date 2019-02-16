I-65 N shut down in Bullitt County due to injury crash involving police officer

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Interstate 65 North is completely shut down in Bullitt County near an exit for Shepherdsville, according to an alert from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC).
The alert states a non-injury crash was reported near mile marker 117 around 11:15 a.m. Saturday. When officers responded to the crash to shut down two lanes, KYTC said an officer was injured.
It is not yet known how badly the officer is hurt.
All lanes of I-65 North are closed. Crews on the scene expect the closure to last about an hour.
Traffic is being diverted at Exit 117.
Drivers should avoid the area.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.