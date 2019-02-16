Mack says he’s to blame for Cards late game issues

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Chris Mack says he has watched the Cards game against #2 Duke multiple times. He did not make his players relive it.
“It was replayed a thousand times, so it was like, you know for us to go play by play and inflict more hurt to our guys, that was a decision I made as a coach,” Mack said. “That isn’t unusual, sometimes you watch tape from the game before, like we did after we lost to Florida State and then sometimes you make the decision not to, could be a big win, could be a loss, but I just felt like there were some other important things to talk about, not necessarily show them on tape.”
The Cards led the Blue Devils 59-36 with just over nine minutes to play, but were outscored 35-10 down the stretch. It was the second straight game that they blew a double digit lead in the final 10 minutes. They led Florida State 52-42 before falling 80-75 in overtime last Saturday.
“We didn’t prepare with some of the things that Duke brought to the fight in the last six minutes because they had never shown it on tape, and you know I beat myself up for that,” Mack said. “What they had shown on tape the entire year we dismantled for 34 minutes. So it was tough to swallow because everything that they showed on tape, they didn’t have one answer for when we played them, now what they didn’t show on tape, I didn’t have an answer for our guys.”
Clemson has experienced it’s own heartbreak. A four-game winning streak has been sandwiched between last second losses to NC State and Miami. The latest, a 65-64 setback to the Hurricanes on Wednesday night.
Clemson (15-9, 5-6 ACC) and #16 UofL (17-8, 8-4) tip off at 12:01 p.m. in the KFC Yum! Center. The game will be televised on ESPN.
