Mack says he’s to blame for Cards late game issues

“It was replayed a thousand times, so it was like, you know for us to go play by play and inflict more hurt to our guys, that was a decision I made as a coach,” Mack said. “That isn’t unusual, sometimes you watch tape from the game before, like we did after we lost to Florida State and then sometimes you make the decision not to, could be a big win, could be a loss, but I just felt like there were some other important things to talk about, not necessarily show them on tape.”