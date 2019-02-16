New developments in groping allegations against Indiana’s Attorney General

Indianapolis, IN (WAVE) - New developments have surfaced in the groping allegations against Indiana’s attorney general. An Indiana legislator is reportedly seeking a new investigation into the possible impeachment of Attorney General Curtis Hill.
Representative Ed DeLaney said he has asked that the House Judiciary Committee investigate Hill’s conduct and whether he should remain in office.
Hill is accused of drunkenly groping a female lawmaker and three female legislative staffers at a bar.
Witnesses in a state inspector general’s report corroborated allegations that Hill inappropriately touched Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon and three other women, who were legislative staffers, during a party celebrating the end of the session at an Indianapolis bar last March, the News & Tribune reports.
DeLaney told the Associated Press that he believes the Indiana legislature should not ignore the misconduct in the report.
“I would hope that we would have a hearing,” DeLaney told the Associated Press. “I would hope that if the attorney general has a defense he would come and make it instead of just a blanket denial.”
Governor Eric Holcomb and other state officials have called for the attorney general to resign after the allegations became public in July.
But GOP leaders have taken no action against Hill, nor shown any intentions of doing so, since a special prosecutor declined to pursue criminal charges against him in October, despite the state inspector general’s report.
Hill has denied any wrongdoing.
