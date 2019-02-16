2019 Pegasus Pin design replicates Derby Festival official uniform jacket

The first shipment of 2019 Pegasus Pins arrives February 21 at 10 a.m. at the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience on Main Street. There, Evan Williams Pegasus Pin bottles will be hand-dipped in gold wax. The special edition bottles commemorate the 47th edition of the Pegasus Pins and the 64th Kentucky Derby Festival. A Gold Pegasus Pin sealed in gold wax will be planted on the neck of each one.