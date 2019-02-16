2019 Pegasus Pin design replicates Derby Festival official uniform jacket

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It’s another sign that spring - and Derby season - is on the way; the design for the 2019 Kentucky Derby Festival Pegasus Pins have been unveiled.
The 47th edition of the pins are inspired by the Festival’s official uniform jacket, decked out in fuchsia and Caribbean blue.
“The new jackets were such a hit with Festival fans, we wanted everyone to have their own miniature version,” Mike Berry, President and CEO of the Kentucky Derby Festival, said in a statement.
As per usual, each pin comes with an opportunity to win big. Once purchased, the pin can be registered through the KDF App or on the website to be eligible for one of the Festival Grand Prizes.
The first shipment of 2019 Pegasus Pins arrives February 21 at 10 a.m. at the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience on Main Street. There, Evan Williams Pegasus Pin bottles will be hand-dipped in gold wax. The special edition bottles commemorate the 47th edition of the Pegasus Pins and the 64th Kentucky Derby Festival. A Gold Pegasus Pin sealed in gold wax will be planted on the neck of each one.
Pegasus Pins are one of the primary sources of funding for Derby Festival events, with more than 250,000 produced each year. Those with the pins receive free entry into Festival events, with children aged six and under as the exception.
Beginning in March, the pins will be available to the public and will sell for $6 each at 1,000 locations, including grocery stores, gas stations and banks.
