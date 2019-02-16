Rajon Rondo gifts new shoes to high achieving students at new JCPS school

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville native turned NBA star gave an assist to some students at the newest school within Jefferson County Public Schools.
Rajon Rondo donated several pairs of shoes from his new line to the W.E.B. DuBois Academy as a reward for the highest performing students.
Twenty-three Young Lions with a GPA of at least 3.5 or higher were the first to get a pair. (Story continues below)
On the shoe box is a message: “Walk with dignity and respect for yourself and others. The decisions you make today impact your future. Be smart and kind..."
The DuBois Academy opened in August with 153 sixth grade students.
Right now, every single one is on track to move on to the seventh grade next year.
