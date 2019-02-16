Shooting reported in Shawnee neighborhood of Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - At least one person was shot in Louisville’s Shawnee neighborhood on Friday night, MetroSafe confirmed.
A shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. near the intersection of N. 42nd Street and Bank Street, MetroSafe said. That’s just blocks from Northwestern Parkway and the Shawnee Golf Course.
Emergency crews responded to find one person a gunshot wound.
At this time, the condition of the victim is not yet known.
Anyone with information about this crime should call the Louisville Metro Police Department’s anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
This story will be updated.
