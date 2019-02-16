Waggener football coach fired for ‘inappropriate communications’ with female student

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Officials with Jefferson County Public Schools confirmed Waggener High School’s head football coach has been dismissed.
Friday, WAVE 3 News finally learned why.
Jordan Johnson was fired Jan. 24 for inappropriate communications with a female student back in November, officials said.
A JCPS investigation found the messages were sexual in nature and determined Johnson violated district policy.
Back in November, JCPS moved Johnson off the field and out of the classroom.
Johnson admitted to sending messages to the student, but claimed he was trying to offer guidance -- not make sexual advances.
Johnson had coached the Wildcats for four seasons and also taught social studies.
No criminal charges have been filed at this point.
