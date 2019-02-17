25 acres near Cherokee Park listed for sale by Presbyterian seminary

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Approximately 25 acres of land have been listed for sale by the Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary--property that sits next to Cherokee Park.
Listed for $13.4 million, a planned subdivision with more than 70 homes is part of the sale, the Realtor.com listing says. The proposal calls for 78 lots between 6,250 and 15,000 square feet. Many of the lots have “walk out potential and amazing views of Cherokee Park.”
“We understand the concerns that our neighbors may have about the land sale, and we will be selective in reviewing potential purchasers. It is vital to Louisville Seminary that what ultimately happens with this parcel be compatible with our campus and our mission, as we will be the closest neighbor,” Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary Director of Communications Chris Wooton said in an email.
“While we can’t speculate on what a purchaser may do with the property (nor would we be involved in that), as the closest neighbor to this property, what happens here is important to us. We will include covenant provisions in the transaction that would prevent a zoning change from the current single family residential zoning,” Wooton continued.
The land is a part offering of 1044 Alta Vista Road, which includes the lots listed and other parcels, the listing says.
“This parcel includes our dated housing units, as well as space on the campus outskirts that does not contribute to seminary education, but the maintenance of which has pulled focus and resources away from our mission,” Wooton said in an email.
A second development option has space for 72 lots ranging from 6,250 to 40,000 square feet.
Eight buildings are currently on the site, but they can be removed, the Realtor.com listing states.
