Bellarmine romps by McKendree for 20th victory

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -After dropping three straight games, the Bellarmine Knights won its second straight contest with a commanding win over McKendree, 95 to 74 Saturday afternoon at Knights Hall. Bellarmine, whose season mark improved to 20-3, was led in scoring by Ben Weyer’s 26 points. Weyer had the stroke, connecting on 10 of his 14 field goal attempts. He was also red hot from the arc, knocking down 5 treys. Weyer enjoyed one of his finest games as he also collected 10 rebounds.