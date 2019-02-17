Cards survive for 56-55 win over Clemson

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - #16 UofL narrowly avoided another late game meltdown thanks to a Jordan Nwora blocked shot and a miss at the buzzer in a 56-55 win over Clemson.
The Cards lead 56-49 with :17 seconds left after a Steven Enoch free throw. Clemson got a three-pointer from Marcquise Reed, then Elijah Thomas forced a jump ball that gave the Tigers another possession, since the arrow was in their favor. Reed promptly hit another three to get Clemson within 56-55 .
After a UofL timeout, Nwora in bounded the ball to Dwayne Sutton, who fell down. Reed stole the pass and got a shot up, but Nwora came from out of bounds to block it. John Newman III got the rebound, but his shot bounced off the front of rim as time expired. UofL had blown a 10 point lead in the final 10 minutes to Florida State last Saturday, and a 23 point cushion to Duke on Tuesday.
Christen Cunningham lead UofL with 18 points and 5 assists. The Cards are now 18-8, 9-4 in the ACC. Clemson falls to 15-10, 5-7. UofL visits Syracuse (17-8, 8-4) on Wednesday night at 7 p.m.
