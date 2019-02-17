Cards survive for 56-55 win over Clemson

After a UofL timeout, Nwora in bounded the ball to Dwayne Sutton, who fell down. Reed stole the pass and got a shot up, but Nwora came from out of bounds to block it. John Newman III got the rebound, but his shot bounced off the front of rim as time expired. UofL had blown a 10 point lead in the final 10 minutes to Florida State last Saturday, and a 23 point cushion to Duke on Tuesday.