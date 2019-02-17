Hamidou Diallo wins NBA Slam Dunk Contest

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Former Kentucky star Hamidou Diallo became the third Wildcat to win the Slam Dunk contest Saturday night.
Diallo’s efforts in the contest included dunking over 7-foot-tall Shaquille O’Neal, and handing in the rim Vince Carter-style.
The Oklahoma City Thunder’s dunk earned him a perfect score of 50 from the judges.
Some of his other dunks included high-flying athleticism and the rapper Quavo.
Previous Wildcats to take the honor included Kenny “Sky” Walker in 1989 and John Wall in 2014.
Former UK players Devin Booker and De’Aaron Fox also participated in the All-Star Weekend action on Saturday, with Booker in the 3-point contest and Fox in the skills challenge.
