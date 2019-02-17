Horseshoe Southern Indiana casino reopened after flooding

ELIZABETH, IN (WAVE) - Horseshoe Southern Indiana Casino is reopen after closing for several days due to flooding concerns.
Due to rising Ohio River conditions, Horseshoe Southern Indiana was temporarily closed, effective Tuesday at 5 p.m.
On Saturday, Caesar’s Entertainment released the casino and restaurants are open. The hotel, Aroma Cafe and spa remain closed, according to the release.
Full statement from Caesars Entertainment:
Horseshoe Southern Indiana Casino and restaurants are now open! The hotel, Aroma Café and the spa continue to remain closed at this time.
The river has receded to a point where we can safely allow guests to return to our property. Please continue to follow us on Facebook and Twitter for further updates regarding the hotel reopening.
All scheduled promotions, events, and entertainment at Horseshoe Southern Indiana from 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, February 15, were canceled.
The marine staff at Horseshoe is continuously monitoring the river forecast.
