Kentucky State Senate passes wine shipping bill

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky wine lovers, get excited. A bill that would let you ship wine directly to your door has passed the state senate.
Kentucky is only one of five states that doesn’t currently allow wine shipping.
But a bill has passed the state Senate that could change that.
Senate Bill 99 would allow for each person to receive up to 24 cases of wine from a seller annually.
The founder of a new wine club said that she’s excited all of her Kentucky members could start receiving shipments.
“Anything that makes it easier for folks across the country to travel without having to go anywhere and experience new things, whether it’s the bourbon from Kentucky or the wine from California or Italy, is an incredible opportunity,” Sarah Pompei of The Authentic Irpinia Wine Club said.
The bill was amended to make sure people and vineyards wouldn't be able to bypass paying taxes by shipping wine.
The bill passed the Senate 29-5 and will now go to the House.
