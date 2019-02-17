Longtime GE employee injured at Appliance Park dies

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A longtime employee of General Electric has died after being injured at Appliance Park on Friday.
A statement from GE confirmed the employee died Sunday:
The GE Appliances team is deeply saddened by the loss of one of our employees. He was injured on Friday, Feb. 15, at approximately 12:30 p.m. while working on the refrigeration door line at Appliance Park. The employee was immediately taken to a local hospital where he underwent treatment.
The safety and wellbeing of our employees is our top priority. We immediately launched a thorough investigation, which is ongoing, to understand the cause of this tragic accident.
On Sunday, Feb. 17, our employee passed away. He was a valued team member with 24 years of service who was extremely well-liked and respected by his colleagues. We are grieving his loss and are working with his family to provide assistance during this difficult time.
Buechel Fire confirmed they and Okolona Fire responded to a man in a machine at 12:38 p.m. on Friday, and transported him to University Hospital.
The employee has not yet been identified.
