Police, volunteers continue search for missing Lexington mother of four

GARRARD COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - As the sun set in Garrard County Saturday night, a group from Ohio headed back home after spending the day searching for Savannah Spurlock, a missing Lexington mother of four, WKYT reports.
There was no sign of her.
“But, at least we know where she’s not,” David Rader, with the Ohio chapter of Texas Equusearch, told WKYT.
Spurlock, 23, was last seen in early January leaving a bar after a night out. She has been missing for six weeks.
Rader and a team of volunteers helped search an undisclosed location in Garrard County. The exact location was not shared, but Spurlock’s last location, police said, was a home in Garrard County.
The volunteers were from the midwest chapter of a Texas-based group, Texas Equusearch, which traveled to central Kentucky specifically to help search for Spurlock.
“We had approximately 80 people that showed up on a nasty day,” Rader told WKYT. “They came from all over, surrounding counties. We had one guy that came in from Evansville, Indiana.”
Snow slowed down the search and the volunteers--100 fewer people showed up than expected.
But people putting boots on the ground helped ignite hope for Spurlock’s family, including Savannah’s father, who stopped by the search.
“He was very touched, he was very moved, very emotional,” Rader told WKYT.
“We know where she’s not so, I mean, it’s not a losing situation. And, again, she still may be walking amongst us and may walk through the door tomorrow, who knows.”
Spurlock was last seen on Jan. 4 around 3 a.m. leaving The Other Bar on Limestone Ave. in Lexington, Kentucky. Surveillance pictures of Savannah indicate she left the bar with three men. Investigators have talked to all three, WKYT reports, and learned Spurlock went to a Garrard County home after the bar.
On Jan. 31, the Richmond Police Department said they were working with Garrard County Emergency Management to conduct a search for Spurlock.
On Feb. 7, police said they had recovered Savannah’s cell phone and purse she had with her the night she went missing.
The same week, they confirmed a continued search effort for her. On Saturday, Feb. 9, the Richmond police confirmed that a search team made up of officials, the Cajun Coast Search & Rescye team and other volunteer search groups had searched the Fall Lick Road area in Garrard County.
“We have been here now for two weeks, and we have covered a lot of ground. A lot of work, a lot of thought. Just can’t come up with anything," Commander Toney Wade told WKYT on Sunday, Feb. 11.
Savannah has shoulder length blonde and brown hair and multiple tattoos, including a rose on her shoulder, “I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me” on her right side torso, and “I’m her daughter” on her back. She has a few smaller tattoos on her foot and ankle. She was last seen wearing a black sleeveless top with a maroon skirt and black heels.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Richmond Police Department at 859-624-4776 or email information to detective@richmond.ky.us.
The Richmond Police Department said that finding Spurlock continues to be a top priority.
