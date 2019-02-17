Several injured after morning shooting at Sidetrack Tavern in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Around 3:15 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to Sidetrack Tavern in the 600 block of E. Illinois Street after six or seven shots were fired near the front entrance of the tavern.
According to the affidavit, Officer Ward was very close to the scene and actually heard the gunshots. Officer Ward saw a subject, later identified as 32-year-old John Perteet of Evansville, near a 2002 GMC Envoy. When Perteet saw Officer Ward, he started walking to the vehicle and entered the back driver’s side door.
Officer Ward then saw Howard Phipps with blood on his clothing. Phipps approached the back driver’s side door, where Perteet was, and started beating on the window.
The affidavit states that Officer Ward drew his weapon and gave the driver and the occupants of the vehicle orders to stop. They refused and fled west on Illinois Street. The driver of the vehicle was later identified as 49-year-old Terry Ealum.
Officers in the area saw the vehicle near Garvin and Franklin, and tried to perform a traffic stop but the vehicle continued to flee.
There was a short, low-speed pursuit that ended at the intersection of 10th and Cherry Street in downtown Evansville. And the three individuals in the vehicle were taken into custody without incident.
During the officers backtrack of the pursuit, they found a Glock 40 caliber handgun that authorities believe was used in the shooting.
When officers went back to the scene they saw one victim of the shooting, 30-year-old Howard Phipps, the man who had blood on his clothing and was beating on the window of the vehicle.
Phipps was also arrested on charges of obstruction of justice and public-intoxication after he ignored officer’s orders to stay out of the taped off area to grab a set of keys. He was taken into custody before he was able to get the keys.
Officers also located several 40 caliber shell casings in the street near the front of Sidetrack Tavern. Officers also saw a red liquid, that is believed to be blood, on the ground in several areas near where the shell casings were found.
There was a total of five gunshot victims and they are all expected to survive.
Video surveillance recovered from SideTrack Tavern’s security system shows Perteet outside the vehicle and firing several rounds toward a large group of people and vehicles.
Police say they believe that only one person was involved with the shooting, which they believe is Perteet, who is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail with no bond, and is being charged:
- Battery-Aggravated with a firearm.
- Criminal Recklessness - shooting firearm into inhabited dwelling
- Weapon Possession of a firearm by a felon
Ealum, at this point is not charged with anything related to the shooting, just resisting arrest.
This is still currently under investigation.
