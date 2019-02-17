Teenager who fired shot in NM school planned to kill ex-girlfriend, others, police say

RIO RANCHO, NM (KOAT/CNN) - A 16-year-old boy who allegedly took a gun and wore a mask to school on Valentine’s Day intended to kill his ex-girlfriend and other students before taking his own life, according to authorities.
Surveillance video captured 16-year-old Joshua Owen approaching a group of three students inside Cleveland High School in Rio Rancho, NM, Thursday morning.
One student said Owen pointed a gun at them and tried to fire. At first, it didn’t go off, but the 16-year-old was allegedly able to manipulate the weapon and fire one shot.
After firing the gun, Owen set it down and ran out of the building, police officers say.
One of the suspect’s teachers said she saw him running away and received a text from him reading, “I’m sorry, Miss Sawyer, but the voices won’t stop.”
Police located Owen in a dry creek bed about a mile away from the school and took him into custody.
While being booked, the 16-year-old allegedly told officers he had a note in his back pocket. The note contained a list that read:
- Find ex gf [girlfriend]
- Kill ex gf
- Kill other people
- If you have a last bullet, take your own life.
Owen told police he had been hearing voices that told him to carry out the actions contained in the note, according to a search warrant.
The 16-year-old was booked into the Bernalillo County Juvenile Detention Center and faces multiple charges, including attempted murder.
Police are not sure who the gun allegedly used belongs to or how Owen obtained it.
Students were evacuated from the school and sent home. They are expected to return Tuesday. No one was hurt during the incident.
