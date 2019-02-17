UK Student nails half-court shot during ESPN College GameDay

UK Student nails half-court shot during ESPN College GameDay
A UK student made the shot at CollegeGameDay. (Source: Kentucky Basketball Twitter)
February 16, 2019 at 8:38 PM EST - Updated February 16 at 8:38 PM

LEXINGTON, KY (WKYT) - ESPN College GameDay returned to Lexington Saturday ahead of the highly anticipated Tennessee-Kentucky game. The show was broadcast from Memorial Coliseum.

At the end of the show, ESPN College GameDay gives a student an opportunity to win $19,000 by making a half-court shot.

With just four seconds remaining on the clock, University of Kentucky student McKinley Webb made the shot, WKYT reports.

This is the first time GameDay has come to Kentucky twice in one season

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.