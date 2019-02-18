Airlines to offer new gender options on passengers’ tickets

(CNN/Gray News) - In a move that has been praised by transgender rights groups, several major United States airlines plan to begin offering “unspecified” and “undisclosed” gender options to passengers.
Airlines for America, a trade group for numerous U.S. carriers, says the move will make things easier for travelers and airlines, with multiple local and state governments now offering identification with alternative gender choices.
The Transportation Security Administration will continue to require the gender passengers use to be the one listed on their government-issued ID, according to the Associated Press.
Advocates for transgender rights say this helps people who want to give the most accurate representation of their identities.
The change “is an important step toward ensuring safe and smooth travel for all passengers regardless of their gender,” said the National Center for Transgender Equality’s state policy director Arli Christian, who uses the pronoun “they," The New York Times reports.
United Airlines says passengers will be able to select the gender options “undisclosed” or “unspecified” within the next few weeks. In addition, anyone who doesn’t identify with a traditional gender may choose “Mx.” as their title.
Other airlines, including Alaska, American, Southwest, Delta and JetBlue, are also working on giving passengers more gender options.
In 2017, Oregon became the first state to let residents identify themselves as neither male nor female on driver licenses and other ID cards, according to the AP. California, Colorado, Maine, Minnesota, Arkansas and Washington, D.C., also allow a nonbinary choice on licenses.
