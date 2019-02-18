3 arrested, 5 injured in shooting at Evansville bar

EVANSVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Three men have been arrested after a shooting in front of an Evansville bar left five people injured early Sunday morning.
There were five gunshot victims in total. All of them are expected to survive.
Police arrested John Perteet, 32, of Evansville, Howard Phipps, 30, and Terry Ealum, 49, on Sunday in connection with the shooting.
Around 3:25 a.m. Sunday, a call came in of six or seven shots fired in the 600 block of E. Illinois Street at the front entrance of SideTrack Tavern, WFIE reports.
A police officer, Officer Ward, was close to the scene and heard the gunshots. Shortly after, Ward saw Perteet approaching a 2002 GMC Envoy. When Perteet saw Officer Ward, he walked to the vehicle and entered the back driver’s side door, according to WFIE.
Surveillance video later recovered from SideTrack Tavern’s security system appeared to show Perteet outside the vehicle firing several rounds towards a large group of people and vehicles.
Ward then saw Phipps with blood on his clothing. Phipps approached the same car, the GMC Envoy, and began beating on the back driver’s side door where Perteet was.
The officer drew his weapon and gave the driver and the occupants of the vehicle orders to stop. The request was ignored, and the suspects fled in the vehicle going west on Illinois Street. Ealum was driving the car, police said.
Officers in the area saw the vehicle near Garvin and Franklin and attempted to perform a traffic stop. The suspects continued to flee from police.
A short, low-speed chase ensued, which ended at the intersection of 10th and Cherry Streets in downtown Evansville.
As police went back to the scene of the chase, they found Phipps, a victim of the shooting and the man who Ward saw with blood on his clothing, beating on the window of the suspects’ vehicle, WFIE reports.
Phipps ignored an officer’s orders to stay out of the taped off area and attempted to grab a set of keys. He was taken into custody before he was able to get the keys.
All three of the suspects were taken into custody without incident.
As officers did a backtrack of the pursuit, they found a Glock 40 caliber handgun, which authorities believe was used in the shooting. Officers also located several 40 caliber shell casings on the street in front of the bar. A red liquid, which police believe to be blood, was on the ground in several areas near where the shell casings were found.
Phipps was arrested on charges of obstruction of justice and public intoxication.
Perteet is being charged with battery - aggravated assault with a firearm; criminal recklessness - shooting a firearm into an inhabited dwelling; and weapon possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Perteet is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.
Ealum was charged with resisting arrest.
