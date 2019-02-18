Carl Nett can’t use ‘Trump’ nickname in Secretary of State run

(WAVE) - Secretary of State candidate Carl Nett will not be allowed to use “Trump” as his nickname on the ballot in his run for Secretary of State this year.
A Franklin Circuit Court made the ruling Monday. Nett, a Republican, can appeal the decision.
Nett, who claims the people in his hometown refer to him as Carl “Trump” Nett because of his support for President Donald Trump, filed his complaint this month.
Nett said the Secretary of State’s officer originally told him he was allowed to keep his nickname on the ballot.
A fellow Republican running against him in the May primary objected, and it was removed just before the filing deadline.
