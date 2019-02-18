Carl Nett can’t use ‘Trump’ nickname in Secretary of State run

Carl Nett can’t use ‘Trump’ nickname in Secretary of State run
Carl "Trump" Nett, a former CIA officer and member of the Secret Service who’s now running for Kentucky Secretary of State, claims his nickname was intentionally removed from his candidate filings.
By John P. Wise | February 18, 2019 at 3:02 PM EST - Updated February 18 at 3:02 PM
Carl Trump Nett video still
Carl Trump Nett video still

(WAVE) - Secretary of State candidate Carl Nett will not be allowed to use “Trump” as his nickname on the ballot in his run for Secretary of State this year.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Carl ‘Trump’ Nett says he’ll sue if nickname stays off primary ballot

A Franklin Circuit Court made the ruling Monday. Nett, a Republican, can appeal the decision.

Nett, who claims the people in his hometown refer to him as Carl “Trump” Nett because of his support for President Donald Trump, filed his complaint this month.

Nett said the Secretary of State’s officer originally told him he was allowed to keep his nickname on the ballot.

A fellow Republican running against him in the May primary objected, and it was removed just before the filing deadline.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.