Crash on I-64 in Frankfort kills 2

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - A deadly crash has closed all lanes of westbound Interstate 64 in Franklin County.
According to the Kentucky State Police Frankfort post, two people died in the multi-vehicle crash that happened at mile marker 51 in western Franklin Co.
Frankfort police estimate the interstate will be blocked for several hours.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says all westbound traffic is being taken off at exit 53. A detour has been established using US 27 to US 60 to KY 151 and back on I-64 at Graefenburg.
I-64 eastbound is running normally.
