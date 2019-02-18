1 in custody after Hopkinsville police officer shot following pursuit

HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person has been arrested after a police officer was shot early Monday morning.
Montgomery County (TN) Sheriff’s Department tweeted out the arrest Monday just before 11 a.m.
According to Hopkinsville Police Chief Clayton Sumner, around 1:30 Monday morning, woman was robbed at gunpoint by two masked men at a Walmart on Clinic Drive. The victim says the suspects stole her Chevy Tahoe, hit her friend in the face and then sped off in a black Dodge Ram pickup truck.
“About an hour later, police see the vehicle that they described showed up to rob them,” Chief Sumner said. “Almost at the same time, another officer spotted the vehicle that was stolen, within a block of each other. Two separate car chases broke out at the same time.”
Officer Jeremy Davidson was in pursuit of the Dodge Ram, while other officers were in pursuit of the Tahoe.
“Officers were able to get spike strips out and spike the vehicle (Dodge Ram) and about ten seconds after that, the occupant in the vehicle opened fire on Officer Davidson and his cruiser,” Chief Sumner said.
Officer Davidson was hit once in the “head region” and once in the arm. He was rushed to the Jennie Stuart Medical Center by a deputy. He was later taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, where he is in stable condition.
“But the important thing here is that the officer is good,” Chief Sumner said. “He was in good conditions, he was smiling as best he could, a little sore, but was taken to Skyline where we know they’ll take good care of him.”
Meanwhile, the other pursuit continued into Montgomery County, Tennessee where it was eventually lost.
Both vehicles have been found, but authorities are still working to identify and arrest all of the suspects that were involved in the incident.
Police believe at least three suspects may be involved in the case.
Police said it was likely some sort of assault riffle was used in the shooting.
Chief Sumner says he doesn’t believe the public is at risk, adding that it’s “a case of a coward trying to get away.”
