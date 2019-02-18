Family, friends to hold blood drive in memory of New Albany man killed skateboarding

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Sometimes when you go through a tragic situation, you realize that there are things you can’t take for granted. Like someone you love and what keeps us alive.
On Monday, family and friends of a Southern Indiana man who died last year hope that you will carve out some time to make a difference and save a life.
The American Red Cross is joining family and friends in hosting a special blood drive in memory of Matt Brewer. Brewer died August 6, 2018 while riding home from a skate park.
Police say Brewer was hit by a minivan at the intersection of Spring and 9th Street in New Albany. He was rushed to UofL Hospital and received multiple blood transfusions to help save his life, but he died from his injuries.
The community is invited to take part in the #LiveLikeMatt Blood Drive Monday, Feb. 18 from 3 to 7 p.m. at 8th Street Pizza, 800 E. 8th St., in New Albany.
The American Red Cross says every two seconds someone in the US needs blood. One donation can potentially save up to three lives.
