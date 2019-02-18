Fatal fire investigation ongoing in St. Matthews

ST, MATTHEWS, KY (WAVE) - St. Matthews Police and Fire, along with Louisville Metro Arson are investigating a fire that killed one person on Monday.
According to St. Matthews Police Chief Barry Wilkerson, a fire was reported in the 4100 block of Dupont Circle just before noon.
It became a death investigation when responders found a person dead inside an apartment on the second floor.
According to a WAVE 3 News photographer on scene, the building is a large apartment building that’s been converted into business office spaces.
The name of the victim has not been released.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
